PowerMizzou - Drinkwitz talks after Wednesday workout

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 13:24:08 -0500') }} football

Drinkwitz talks after Wednesday workout

Hear from Eli Drinkwitz after Missouri completed its third practice of fall camp. The Tigers' coach talks offense, graduate transfers and a good day for the defensive line.

