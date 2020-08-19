PowerMizzou - Drinkwitz talks after Wednesday workout

Join the team!
football
Drinkwitz talks after Wednesday workout
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from Eli Drinkwitz after Missouri completed its third practice of fall camp. The Tigers' coach talks offense, graduate transfers and a good day for the defensive line.
