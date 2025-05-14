Drinkwitz talks linebackers

At the end of the 2024 season, it looked like the Missouri Tigers would have a whole lot of linebacker production to replace.

Each member of the trio of Chuck Hicks, Triston Newson and Corey Flagg played at least 270 snaps, while the rest of the linebacker room combined played 278.

But quickly after the season, the NCAA’s ruling on JUCO players getting an extra year allowed for the return of Newson, who led the Tiger linebackers with 495 snaps played last season and was second behind Flagg with 71 total tackles.

“We got the fortunate news to return Triston Newson, who has been an outstanding player for us, for, really since the mid season two years ago when he took over after (Ty’Ron) Hopper’s injury,” Drinkwitz said.

The Tigers will also return the fourth player on last year’s snap list in Khalil Jacobs, coming off an arm injury suffered in Week 7 against UMass. Early in the season, Jacobs was playing a major role for the Tiger defense, averaging about 23 snaps per game.

“I think, (Jacobs) really utilized that injury as an opportunity for him to grow,” Drinkwitz said. “Not only, you know, with his knowledge of the game, but also his off-the-field nutrition and strength and conditioning. Explosive. He’s a guy that’s really impacted this football team from a leadership standpoint. Really proud of him.”

Even with the expected return and development of Jacobs, the Tigers had to plan as if Newson was not going to return, bringing in a couple of major portal additions for the position.

The first was Mikai Gbayor, who promptly left in the spring portal, but the more permanent addition was freshman All-American Josiah Trotter from West Virginia.

“Really an impactful player,” Drinkwitz said of Trotter. “Just a dynamic, downhill, everything that we had expected him to be and more.”

With those three, Newson, Jacobs and Trotter, the likely primary rotation, the Tigers are filling out the ranks with developing younger players, highlighted at the top of the group by Nicholas Rodriguez.

“I think Nick Rodriguez probably had the best spring of anybody on the defensive side of the ball,” Drinkwitz said. “His playmaking ability at the linebacker position was remarkable throughout the spring. Really challenging to block. I think he and (linebackers) coach (Derek) Nicholson really hit it off. His instinctual play, physicality, has been remarkable to watch and his ability to contribute as a dynamic blitzer.”

Add in redshirt freshman Brian Huff, sophomore Jeremiah Beasley, early-enrolee Dante McClellan and incoming freshman Jason King and Drinkwitz had high praise for the linebacker group. Especially setting them up being a highly-touted defensive line.

“That linebacker group, very, very deep and very impactful,” Drinkwitz said. “... I look for that room to be as deep and as impactful as the edge position.”