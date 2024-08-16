Missouri revealed on Wednesday that Georgia transfer defensive end and one of the Tigers’ camp standouts, Darris Smith, tore his ACL and will miss the 2024 season.

Fortunately for Mizzou, it has a pretty deep EDGE room.

Another transfer defensive end who came to Mizzou from the state of Georgia this offseason is Eddie Kelly, who played at Georgia Tech last season after transferring from South Florida.

Kelly racked up 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 13 games for the Yellow Jackets last season before joining the Tigers in spring.

The former Yellow Jacket and Bull saw what the Tigers had brewing and a quick connection with head coach Eli Drinkwitz helped spring the move from Atlanta to Columbia.

"Ultimately, why it was Missouri, is because I believe in Coach Drink," Kelly said on Thursday. "I appreciated Coach Drink for taking a shot on me, and I understood about what the program did the year before. I just wanted to add my piece to the puzzle and just come to a great team. The team opened me with open arms and I've loved it since I've been here.

The team's pitch to him? Just to be himself and help the team get better.

"I come in, I bring myself," Kelly said. "The team welcomed me with open arms. So, I know I'm a fit in. I'm a talkative person. So, I know I can go to any of my teammates and just chat with them, but the locker room is amazing. I knew that wasn't going to be a problem because Coach Drink had already told me what he wanted and the team's already established. I'm just coming in, bringing in my little bit of sauce, just bringing my game and help the team out. That's all I'm doing."

Kelly has been competing for a spot in the rotation during fall camp, particularly a second-string role, and while he feels bad about Smith's injury, he knows it's next man up and believes the team has the depth to overcome the early adversity.

"We love Darris. He's a great individual. He's a great guy, a great energy guy," Kelly said. (The) competition has been great. It's all love. I can't really complain about it, but me, Zion, Joe (Moore), Jahkai (Lang), we're all going to get after it. We all got depth. So, we know what we need to do and we know who's going to be able to help us."