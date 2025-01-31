Eli Drinkwitz tries to one-up Lane Kiffin post during recruiting trip

Phenix City (Ala.) Central coaches gave Cody Flournoy a hard time for keeping the state championship trophy on his desk. A program that won the 7A AHSAA title in 2023, Central knew what it was like to see that trophy, but with the hardware so fresh to Jackson (Ala.) High, Flournoy kept the 2024 4A award on display through the NCAA Contact Period. "If you see my desk in the picture, it's got a lot of stuff on it," Flournoy said. "So just throw it up on the desk with all the other junk, and they're giving me a hard time. I said, 'Well, all these coaches are coming in, and everybody makes mention of it.' It's fun for us just to say, 'Hey, we won that thing.' And the coaches, they notice and take credit and take pictures of it, which is also fun." And that's exactly what a pair of SEC coaches did this past week.

Like he does most recruiting trips, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin posted the trophy Jan. 24 to X (formerly Twitter) as his check-in photo. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz took notice and knew he wanted to one-up his conference friend. "He said he wasn't going to let Lane outdo him, for sure," Flournoy said. "If he took the picture, he said, 'I want to get me one, too.' ... Of course, Lane, he's the Twitter king, and so anytime you can try to one-up him or even try to match him, then you're probably doing something good." Jackson recruiting coordinator and coach Jimmy Martin picked fun at Drinkwitz for it, noticing the Tigers coach bring up Kiffin amid conversation in Flournoy's office Monday. "It's just a running joke," Martin said Thursday. "Today, Gus Malzahn took that same picture because all them are taking hits at Kiffin and just joking. Of course, all those guys are friends."

Flournoy noted the posts are big for the Jackson community, one that heavily uses Facebook over X, so he reshared the posts to the other platform to keep fans of the program excited about its accomplishments. While in Jackson, Drinkwitz made strong impressions on Class of 2026 quarterback Landon Duckworth and three other junior standout, putting Missouri in contention for a group of state champions.