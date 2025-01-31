Inside Mizzou staffers' visit to see Landon Duckworth, Jackson standouts

Last weekend was one of the biggest for junior days across the country and a ton of news and rumors is coming out.
Tavares Harrington broke down his latest offer from the Missouri Tigers.
Nearing the end of the current NCAA Contact Period, Missouri coaches have continued to offer new targets.
Mizzou will have a new tack & field surface and soccer field thanks to Audrey Walton.
Four-star Pulelei'ite Primus and his mother met Missouri offensive line Brandon Jones for dinner Sunday.
