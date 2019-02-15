Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 09:18:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Enter the Chamber

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Oljdymyhyrw6ili7o9bo

As it does (almost) every Friday morning, The Chamber delivers the latest in Tiger recruiting to Mizzou fans.

We've got a rundown on some of the top 2020 football targets. Is it a two-quarterback class for Mizzou? What's the situation with some of the top in-state prospects? The Chamber holds the answers.

A new name surfaced this week on the basketball front. What will the next couple of classes look like for Cuonzo Martin's staff? We take a look in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If your'e already a member, click here for the latest news from the recruiting trail. If not, get your membership started today!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}