Get an early start on the weekend by studying up on Mizzou recruiting. The Chamber brings you all the latest from the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

A new offer went out in basketball this week. What are the Tigers looking to add in the late signing period to improve the roster for next season? Find out in The Chamber.

In addition, 2020 football recruits are beginning to narrow their lists and we check in with a familiar name from a past Mizzou recruiting class. Get the latest in this edition of The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you're already a member, click here for the up-to-date recruiting scoop. If not, get your membership started today.