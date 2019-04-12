It is prime recruiting time in both major sports and The Chamber is your source for all the news regarding Mizzou.

The spring football game is always a popular destination for visitors. Mizzou has official and unofficial visitors expected this weekend. The Chamber has your rundown of those expected to attend.

In basketball, the late signing period opens next Wednesday. With rosters in flux, how will the Tigers finish things out? The Chamber has the rundown.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you're already a member, get the latest recruiting scoop right here. If not, get your membership started today!