Missouri is on a roll in football recruiting that continued on Friday morning. What's up next? The Chamber has the latest news from the recruiting trail that Tiger fans need to know.

It's a busy official visit weekend for Barry Odom's staff. We've got the full rundown there, plus more prospects will be on campus looking to turn heads at the Tigers' camps. Get all the news inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you already have a membership, go inside for the up-to-the-minute information. If not, get your subscription started today.