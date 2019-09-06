It's time to catch up on all the inside Mizzou scoop in this week's edition of The Chamber.

The top target on Cuonzo Martin's 2020 wish list is in town on an official visit this weekend. Another big target will be here next week. Where do things stand as the Tigers look to get the first commitment on board? Find out in The Chamber.

While the news on the field for Barry Odom wasn't good this week, it was much better on the recruiting trail. After two big commitments this week, who could be next? We've got a list of visitors and info in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today!

