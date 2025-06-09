Even without Al Davis, Mizzou remains high for 2026 RB TJ Hodges

Missouri Tiger guard Caleb Grill met with the media Monday after a workout for the Warriors. Here's what he had to say.
Class of 2026 tight end Isaac Jensen surprised coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Derham Cato with his Missouri commitment.
Class of 2026 three-star tight end Isaac Jensen chose Missouri over Florida State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and others.
Class of 2026 four-star running back TJ Hodges recapped his official visit to Missouri.
It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.
Missouri Tiger guard Caleb Grill met with the media Monday after a workout for the Warriors. Here's what he had to say.
Class of 2026 tight end Isaac Jensen surprised coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Derham Cato with his Missouri commitment.
Class of 2026 three-star tight end Isaac Jensen chose Missouri over Florida State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and others.