2026 three-star TE Isaac Jensen commits to Mizzou after official visit

Following another official visit weekend of double-digit visitors, Missouri landed another pass-catcher. The Tigers received the verbal commitment of Class of 2026 three-star Isaac Jensen, who concluded his official visit Sunday. The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South tight end chose Missouri over Florida State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and others. "I just fit in with their culture and their plan for me is going to set me up for success," Jensen told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith.

Jensen built a strong rapport with tight ends coach Derham Cato across the past year, making an unofficial visit for the Oklahoma game in November before returning to Missouri for Junior Day in March. "I really like the way he coaches," Jensen said after his previous unofficial visit. "He really gets after them, but he gets after them in a positive way." Jensen was atop the Tigers' wishlist at tight end. Looking to sign one pass-catcher at the position this cycle, Missouri also recently hosted three-star Evan Jacobson for an official visit, while scheduling Kevin Sullivan for June 20-22. Cato made an in-home visit to see Jensen in May, and it was just like regular times between the staffer and recruit. "He's visited me a ton, and I visited there a ton," Jensen said. "So we've obviously seen each other a lot. He's came to my house for an in-home visit, and my parents loved him. He's just a great coach and a great person."

Jensen was hosted by redshirt freshman tight end Jude James, who assumed the role once before this spring with Jacobson. James bonded well with Jensen, setting up anything and everything the prospect tight end wanted to do. Jensen became the Tigers' third commitment in the Class of 2026, joining four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, linebacker Keenan Harris and wide receiver Jabari Brady. "Everything, to be honest, that's why I made the decision," Jensen added in regard to anything else standing out during his official visit to Missouri. "I'll just say, in short summary, everything."

Scouting Report

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith: "Have seen Jensen in person a handful of times over the last couple years. He's certainly continued to add to his game and is a very good addition to the class. The Nebraska native is much more of a receiving threat than blocker, so he'll make his impact in the receiving game for the Tigers. As he continues to get bigger and stronger, he has a real shot to be a multi-year contributor."