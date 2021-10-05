Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday

Eli Drinkwitz met with the media for his weekly session on Tuesday following the Tigers' 62-24 loss to Tennessee and looking ahead to North Texas. Below is a full transcription of the press conference. We'll post video later this afternoon when it is available.

Opening Statement “When I took this job, I knew it was going to be a process to build. I felt like it really started with trying to infuse some energy into the fanbase, I knew we needed to recruit at a high level and we needed to raise the level of energy and expectation going forward. I feel like that process had begun and was moving in the right direction. Obviously Saturday was not what we expected and was a step back for us. I am disappointed with how Saturday was played, performed, but I’m not discouraged. Anytime you’re building something, there’s always going to be processes. It’s not a linear growth pattern. There’s always ebbs and flows. We’ve got to work together to figure out what it is that needs to be fixed and why that occurred and how do we fix it? It starts with me and what I can control. “After reviewing the tape, the first five games, it was clear to me that there was a disconnect at the line of scrimmage and I believed that change was needed. Jethro (Franklin) is a good coach, he is a man of character, but for whatever reason it didn’t work out and wasn’t the right fit. The timing is not good, but I believe it was necessary and needed to occur and so I made the decision. It was my decision, my decision alone and I made that decision to move forward in a different direction in the defensive line. Excited about Al Davis and the new voice stepping forward, a former SEC player and a team captain, a guy who I think knows defensive line play, can really get these guys going in the right direction for the remaining contests we have. With that being said, I’ll open it up for questions.” When you say disconnect, do you mean the message getting from the coach to the players? Can you explain that word? “It just wasn’t, we weren’t connected. When I watched the tape, what we’re saying we’re supposed to do and what we’re doing isn’t working. So whatever it is, it wasn’t working so there was a disconnect between what we felt like should be happening and what was happening.” What can a new voice bring to a room midseason? “Recharge us, re-energize us. Maybe a new focus. Try to rally and get everybody on the same page. I felt like this was something that I could do as the head football coach to try to create change.” What led you to Al Davis? “Really once I made the decision to make the change and I had to figure out what was the best options available, Al was here and I’ve known Al from previous stops and reputations and so that was the decision.” What was the timeline of how this all happened? “I don’t really want to get into it. Sunday morning I made the decision.”





What’s been the response from the defensive line? “Well, I mean obviously disappointment, but understanding that that was the decision that I made.” You said after the game you didn’t believe effort was an issue. After watching the tape, do you have any different opinion? “Yeah, I mean I think there was a couple plays that effort was an issue. And so that’s gonna be addressed and that will be addressed today. I think the cautious, not cautious, but the thing that’s prudent to me is it wasn’t just a defensive issue. We didn’t play well enough on offense, we had too many penalties, we didn’t block well on the perimeter, we self-inflicted wounds, turned the football over, things that were uncharacteristic. All of that stuff is stuff that needs to be fixed.” Coaches talk about confidence and the ability to play fast in a scheme. Do you feel like that’s missing on defense and how do you rebuild that? “It starts today. It starts today. It starts today in meetings. We need to have a good meeting, we need to go out there and practice, we need to compete, players got to feel like I’ve always believed that your confidence comes from your preparation. If you feel like you prepared the right way then you play fast on Saturday. Look, I can’t speak, all I’m trying to focus on right now is what’s right in front of us and we need to have a good Tuesday practice.” Do you use your knowledge on offense to try to help the defense? “Absolutely try to but it’s also, yeah, I absolutely try to.” What traits about Al Davis made you think he’s the right guy? “Al is a strong, charismatic leader. He has great work ethic, instant credibility from his time playing in the SEC, performing at a high level in the SEC. He’s coached at a high level and I think he’ll do well.” Are you a coach who drills the film more after a game like Saturday or one who throws it away and never looks at it again? “Some of both. There were critical mistakes that have to be corrected. You can’t bury your head in the sand and say they didn’t happen, but there’s also things that you just got to move on from. You can’t dwell on it. I’ve told the team and the staff Tennessee doesn’t have to define us or this season, but if we let it, it will. How you respond to Saturday is going to determine what kind of person you want to be defined as. This fight just started for me.” Is this a chance for guys on defense who haven’t played a whole lot? “Yeah. There’s no depth chart. There’s no depth chart. There’s Tuesday’s practice. After Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll have a better feel for who is going to play. But there’s no depth chart.” Is that different than any other week? “I mean, yeah. Normally you go out there and the starters know who they are, the twos know who they are, you kind of go through practice.”