Extra opportunities

With three players opting out and another missing Mizzou's bowl game against Iowa due to injury, here are the players I expect to get extra snaps at each spot.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Receiver

With no Luther Burden, Mookie Cooper or Mekhi Miller, receiver might look a little bit different on Monday. Theo Wease is still suiting up, so he'll be WR1, but after him, we might see some more action for a couple of guys. There's always the threat of Marquis Johnson running deep and Josh Manning was next in production through the season, so expect some more passes headed their way. I'd expect Johnson to get a few more looks in the shorter passing game than we saw in any matchup after Week 2, as well. But I think Daniel Blood will get some extra run, too. I'd also like to see James Madison get a couple of targets just to get an idea of what he looks like with the ball in his hands, but we'll see. Four receivers to feed is already a good number before Madison gets involved.

Offensive line

Only Armand Membou won't be playing and it looks like Mitch Walters will just take the right tackle spot according to the depth chart. I don't love that. This would be a great opportunity to see one of the younger guys get some play. If there's going to be competition at a guard spot next year, let Logan Reichert or Curtis Peagler get some reps. If the competition is going to be at tackle, throw Jayven Richardson and Brandon Solis out there. Let's see what the young guys have. But it looks like we're going to get 4/5 of the normal line and Walters at right tackle.

Linebacker

The main two will still be Corey Flagg and Triston Newson. Without Chuck Hicks, I think this one might be as simple as just putting Nick Rodriguez into the three-man rotation Mizzou has used much of the back half of the season. Jeremiah Beasley and Brian Huff might get a few plays, but I expect it to be mostly a three-man show in the linebacker corps.

Tight end