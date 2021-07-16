Fall camp preview: Offensive line

As Missouri prepares to kick off fall camp practices for its second season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, a sense of normalcy has returned. Drinkwitz's debut season got delayed and de-railed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the Tigers managed to go 5-5 against an all-SEC schedule, fans are optimistic to see what he can do in year two. Drinkwitz and Missouri will start fall camp practices the first week of August. So, every day over the next couple weeks, we will break down each of the team's position groups. Today, we finish out look at the offensive side of the ball by examining the offensive line.

Right guard Case Cook is back for his third season as a starter at Missouri. (Mizzou Athletics)

The Starters

Missouri lost arguably its best offensive lineman from a season ago in tackle Larry Borom, but the Tigers bring back two players who started every game up front. Right guard Case Cook and center Michael Maietti should be locks to start as long as they're healthy. Cook will be entering his third season as a starter and fourth as a regular contributor for the Tigers, while Maietti adapted well after transferring from Rutgers prior to last season. The other three spots on the offensive line should feature open competitions during fall camp, but we think the most likely player to join Cook and Maietti in the starting lineup is Hyrin White. The 6-foot-7 White was expected to start at left tackle for Missouri last season before a shoulder injury ended his year before it began. At the other tackle spot, Zeke Powell started most of last season, despite the fact that he arrived on campus from Coffeyville Community College about two months before games began. Powell's performance was a bit up and down, but a full offseason with the program might equip him to take the next step. He will face plenty of competition, however, from the likes of Connor Wood, a graduate transfer from Montana State, and Javon Foster, who made two starts in place of the injured Borom a season ago. Lastly, the competition at left guard will likely include Xavier Delgado, who started eight games last season despite battling injury; Luke Griffin, who looked good in relief of Delgado; and Oklahoma transfer EJ Ndoma-Ogar.

The Backups

We covered several of the backups in the above section. Two of the three of Powell, Foster and Wood (whichever doesn't start) will likely back up each tackle. Same goes for Delgado, Griffin and Ndoma-Ogar. If something were to happen to Maietti, we believe Cook would slide to center and one of those players would replace him at right guard. Other linemen who will vie to crack the two-deep include Bobby Lawrence. The 6-foot-9 Missouri native started two games at left tackle a season ago and shouldn't be ignored in the competition for a starting spot. Redshirt freshman Mitchell Walters, who sat out all of last season due to a broken leg, and true freshman J'Marion Gooch also project as tackles, but it would come as a surprise if either is ready to contribute this season. On the interior of the line, Drake Heismeyer spent most of last season working at center (and playing a bit of emergency defensive tackle), but he could also play guard if need be. Incoming freshman Connor Tollison has shown the ability to play just about anywhere on the line, but seems likely to redshirt and develop this season.

Camp Storyline to Watch

It will be interesting to monitor the competitions to win the starting spots at both tackles and left guard. Last season, Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson split reps between Powell and Lawrence early in the season, so that could be a possible outcome, as well, if no clear-cut starter emerges at one of those spots.

PowerMizzou Prediction

As mentioned above, Cook and Maietti appear to be virtual locks to start at right guard and center, respectively. If we had to pick a third player who looks most likely to start, it would be White, although he will have to earn it during fall camp. It would not come as a surprise if Foster emerges at the other tackle spot, although Powell has the edge in experience. At left guard, we think Delgado, Griffin and Ndoma-Ogar will all enter camp on virtually equal footing, but will give the slight nod to Griffin based on how he looked at the end of last season.

