PowerMizzou - First Look: Arkansas

First Look: Arkansas
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at Missouri's annual rival from the West division, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
2019 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
All time series vs Missouri: Missouri leads 8-3
Last meeting: Missouri won 24-14 last season
Head Coach (Record): Sam Pittman (0-0, most recently Georgia offensive line coach)
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Kendal Briles (first season)
2019 rushing rank: 85th, 147.2 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 103rd, 192.9 yards/game
2019 total rank: 111th, 340.1 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 110th, 21.4 yards/game
Returning starters: 8
Key losses: Devwah Whaley
Key returners: Rakeem Boyd, Treylon Burks, Ty Clary, Ricky Stromberg
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Barry.Odom (first season)
2019 rushing rank: 122nd, 221.5 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 69th, 229.2 yards/game
2019 total rank: 110th, 450.7 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 124th, 36.8 points/game
Returning starters: 6
Key losses: De'Jon Harris, McTelvin Agim
Key returners: Bumper Pool, Joe Foucha, Montaric Brown
OTHER INFORMATION
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 24, 61, 20, 41 (Avg. 36.5)
ESPN FPI Ranking: 59th
OVERALL OUTLOOK
First-year head coach Sam Pittman, along with former Missouri coach Barry Odom, his defensive coordinator, inherit a tough task in 2020. Not only has Arkansas not won an SEC game since 2017, the Razorbacks drew a nightmare schedule, playing Georgia and Florida from the East in addition to the annual collection of juggernauts in the West. Assuming Missouri plays Arkansas at the end of that schedule, which athletics director Jim Sterk said is the expectation, the Razorbacks might be pretty worn down by the time they come to Columbia. Pittman may well be the man to turn things around in Fayetteville, but it's going to take longer than year.
Difficulty ranking (1-10): 3