PowerMizzou - First Look: Arkansas

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at Missouri's annual rival from the West division, Arkansas.

First-year head coach Sam Pittman, along with former Missouri coach Barry Odom, his defensive coordinator, inherit a tough task in 2020. Not only has Arkansas not won an SEC game since 2017, the Razorbacks drew a nightmare schedule, playing Georgia and Florida from the East in addition to the annual collection of juggernauts in the West. Assuming Missouri plays Arkansas at the end of that schedule, which athletics director Jim Sterk said is the expectation, the Razorbacks might be pretty worn down by the time they come to Columbia. Pittman may well be the man to turn things around in Fayetteville, but it's going to take longer than year.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 3