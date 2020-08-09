 PowerMizzou - First Look: Arkansas
First Look: Arkansas

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at Missouri's annual rival from the West division, Arkansas.

                                          ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

2019 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

All time series vs Missouri: Missouri leads 8-3

Last meeting: Missouri won 24-14 last season

Head Coach (Record): Sam Pittman (0-0, most recently Georgia offensive line coach)

First-year head coach Sam Pittman will have his hands full rebuilding at Arkansas, (Arkansas Athletics)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Kendal Briles (first season)

2019 rushing rank: 85th, 147.2 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 103rd, 192.9 yards/game

2019 total rank: 111th, 340.1 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 110th, 21.4 yards/game

Returning starters: 8

Key losses: Devwah Whaley

Key returners: Rakeem Boyd, Treylon Burks, Ty Clary, Ricky Stromberg

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Barry.Odom (first season)

2019 rushing rank: 122nd, 221.5 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 69th, 229.2 yards/game

2019 total rank: 110th, 450.7 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 124th, 36.8 points/game

Returning starters: 6

Key losses: De'Jon Harris, McTelvin Agim

Key returners: Bumper Pool, Joe Foucha, Montaric Brown

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 24, 61, 20, 41 (Avg. 36.5)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 59th

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

First-year head coach Sam Pittman, along with former Missouri coach Barry Odom, his defensive coordinator, inherit a tough task in 2020. Not only has Arkansas not won an SEC game since 2017, the Razorbacks drew a nightmare schedule, playing Georgia and Florida from the East in addition to the annual collection of juggernauts in the West. Assuming Missouri plays Arkansas at the end of that schedule, which athletics director Jim Sterk said is the expectation, the Razorbacks might be pretty worn down by the time they come to Columbia. Pittman may well be the man to turn things around in Fayetteville, but it's going to take longer than year.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 3

Alabama

