One of the hottest names in the country's 2024 class just turned 16 years old. Five-star Jayden Quaintance hit that milestone in July. Previously the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025, Quaintance has reclassified and is now a sure fire top 10 player in the 2024 class.

But playing against older competition is nothing new for him.

"He's been playing up since he was 14," Haminn Quaintance, Jayden's father, said. "He's been playing with college and pro players.

And Jayden, according to his dad, has more than held his own.

"I've seen him at 14 get the best of NBA players," Haminn said. "They'd ask how old he is and I'd say he's just going to high school."

"I've been used to playing against older, stronger guys," Jayden said. "I don’t think that’s a problem."