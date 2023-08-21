News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Five-star Jayden Quaintance lining up official visits

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the hottest names in the country's 2024 class just turned 16 years old. Five-star Jayden Quaintance hit that milestone in July. Previously the No. 7 player in the Class of 2025, Quaintance has reclassified and is now a sure fire top 10 player in the 2024 class.

But playing against older competition is nothing new for him.

"He's been playing up since he was 14," Haminn Quaintance, Jayden's father, said. "He's been playing with college and pro players.

And Jayden, according to his dad, has more than held his own.

"I've seen him at 14 get the best of NBA players," Haminn said. "They'd ask how old he is and I'd say he's just going to high school."

"I've been used to playing against older, stronger guys," Jayden said. "I don’t think that’s a problem."

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}