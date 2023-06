St. Louis University High wide receiver Ryan Wingo was back on Mizzou's campus last weekend wrapping up a whirlwind month of June. Wingo has taken at least half a dozen trips to Columbia since he became one of the biggest names in the 2024 class, but this one did have a little different feel.

"I think this weekend was a little different because it was an OV, but also I got to spend some more time with the players and got to get a good vibe with the freshman that came in June and the other official visitors," Wingo said.