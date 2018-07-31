One of my favorite things every April back when Joe Posnanski was a columnist at the Kansas City Star was his annual column about why the Royals could win the AL Central and make the playoffs. It was complete fantasy most of the time, but I'm sure Joe knew that and it was still fun to have some hope, even if it was a complete facade. So in that vein, I give you five reasons Missouri could win the SEC East this year. But I'm going to approach it with a little more balance. Following that, I'll give you five reasons the Tigers could fall short of expectations.

FIVE REASONS THE TIGERS COULD SURPRISE

1. Drew Lock. According to virtually everyone, Lock is one of the five best quarterbacks in the country going into this season. He's in the top two (or three for those who put a lot of stock in Tua Tagovailoa's one very impressive half of football) in the SEC. It's not a tough argument to make that a college football quarterback is the most impactful single player in sports. Every year we see good quarterbacks take average teams to greater heights. Is Lock that guy? The one major criticism of him is that in three years, he hasn't elevated the team around him enough. If he can do it this year, things could be fun for Mizzou fans. 2. The backfield. More than perhaps any other position (and certainly more than any offensive position) the SEC over the years has been known for great running backs. You don't win in this league if you can't run the ball. The Tigers might not have the best 1-2 punch in the league, but they should be in the discussion. Mizzou brings back Damarea Crockett, who ran for 1,000 yards as a true freshman two years ago. He'll split carries with Larry Rountree III, who ran for 703 yards and six touchdowns in part-time duty as a true freshman last season. Lock will get all the attention on offense, but the running game will be every bit as important. And those two facets should help each other. On defense, you can't take away everything. Will teams load up to stop the run and take their chances with Lock? Or will they devote more players to coverage, limiting Lock's options, but creating space for Crockett and Rountree? 3. A scheme that will help the defense. Missouri's offense put up great numbers last year. The name of the game is to score and Missouri did a lot of it. They also did it incredibly quickly. Over the last two seasons, Mizzou's offense held the ball for just 24:40 per game. They were dead last in time of possession two years ago and next to last in 2017 (thanks San Jose State). The Tigers had a lot of drives where they scored very quickly...and a lot where they gave the ball back very quickly without scoring. The defense wasn't great...but it was better than the numbers indicated. Missouri's defense was on the field all the time. Plus, the scheme was creating extra possessions every game. All it takes is a couple of empty possessions offensively and you're playing catch-up all game. Mizzou probably won't put up the numbers it did under Josh Heupel with Derek Dooley in charged...but it might be more efficient. And the defense will be better. 4. The defensive tackles. Missouri's staff feels it has as good a crew at this position as anyone in the conference. Terry Beckner Jr. is the star, but hopes are sky-high for Jordan Elliott and people are saying Walter Palmore is in better shape than he's ever been. Akial Byers and Rashad Brandon showed some flashes next year and Antar Thompson will be playing in the SEC as a 23-year-old grown man. We've gone six deep and haven't even mentioned Markell Utsey, who saw the field as a true freshman two years ago. The depth should keep everyone fresh and allow Ryan Walters and Brick Haley to come up with some creative looks up front. 5. The kicking game. It's going to be the difference in at least one game this year. If you don't believe me, go back and watch the Texas Bowl again. After a rough first year, Tucker McCann was sneakily reliable in 2017, making 15-of-17 field goals and 51-of-53 extra points. Corey Fatony was a pre-season all-SEC selection at punter after averaging a career-best 44.31 yards per punt last year. Missouri enters the season with no questions in the kicking game, which is a big relief for any coach.

FIVE REASONS THE TIGERS COULD DISAPPOINT