Florida State transfer lineman Jaylen Early commits to Mizzou

Missouri added more competition to the offensive line group Tuesday. Florida State transfer offensive lineman Jaylen Early committed to the Tigers after his Monday visit. The 6-foot-4, 297-pound redshirt junior entered the spring portal window with two years of eligibility remaining. Early showed his versatility this past season, playing right tackle, left tackle and right guard as the Seminoles started nine different combinations on the offensive line looking for a solution. He appeared in eight games for Florida State last season, starting in six.

Early struggled at times in pass blocking this past season, allowing multiple pressures and hurries in eight games, plus two sacks in somewhat limited opportunities. He was an elite run blocker from the right tackle spot, though struggled with it at the other positions. Early could join the competition at right guard alongside Logan Reichert when he returns from injury, or he could join a rotation of backups at the tackle spots as Wake Forest transfer Keagen Trost looked to have established himself as the starting right tackle.

Early was also recruited out of high school by former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones, who now serves the same position at Missouri.