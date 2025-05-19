Mizzou women add Chloe Sotell

Kellie Harper has her first Missouri Tiger roster up to 12 players after the addition of Pepperdine freshman Chloe Sotell.

Sotell, who comes from Stamford, Connecticut, immediately jumped into the Pepperdine starting lineup in her freshman season, starting 26 games out of the 31 she played in and averaging about 29 minutes played per game. The 6-foot-0 guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

She posted three 20-point games last season, including a career-high 24 against New Mexico and 20 against San Diego in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Sotell led the Waves in scoring, 3-pointers per game (2.0), assists and steals (1.2 per game). She was named to the WCC All-Freshman team.

Sotell is the seventh transfer portal addition to the Tiger roster this offseason as Harper and her staff have rebuilt almost from the ground up.

Here’s a look at the current Tiger roster: