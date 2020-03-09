Robin Pingeton sported a familiar look when she stepped to the podium following Missouri’s regular season home finale on Feb. 27. In the final days of the most treacherous season with the Tigers, the 51-year old head coach appeared tired, frustrated and worn down by the worst season in program history. If the look on her face didn’t tell the story of the 2019-20 Missouri Tigers, her blunt opening sentence did.

“It’s been a pretty challenging year for us.” Pingeton said.

MU’s season came to a close Thursday night in the second round of the SEC Tournament.The 64-51 loss to Tennessee, in a game the Tigers led by as many as 13 points, underscored what was difficult and disappointing year at Mizzou Arena and across the SEC. With it, the year that was expected to deliver a short rebuild but instead yielded a 9-22 record — the lowest win total since the program’s inaugural season in 1974 — was finally over.

Pingeton and her Tigers, as they’ve talked about for months now, can finally move into the offseason and set their focus on righting the ship when they return next fall.

Missouri began its season in November ranked ninth in the conference’s preseason poll, the program’s lowest ranking since 2015, but entered with an optimism predicated on the idea that they had the pieces to fill the void left by Sophie Cunningham. The first season without the program’s all-time leading scorer proved lean though and the holes showed immediately with four-consecutive non conference losses in November.

In those early games, it was clear Tigers simply didn’t have the firepower they thought they did. With Cunningham no longer in the fold, senior Amber Smith looked likely to fill the role as Missouri’s primary scorer. A four-year producer for the Tigers, Smith played her part as a leader and helped fuel Pingeton’s offense through difficult stretches all season, but her 11.9 points per game on 43% shooting weren’t enough for the Tigers. On too many occasions, particularly in SEC play, did Missouri miss having a true No. 1 option.

After a down year in 2018-19, Jordan Chavis returned to form, shooting a blazing 42% from beyond the 3-point line, but her 3-point shooting counterpart Haley Troup struggled in her second season and the Tigers consistently lacked perimeter shooting when Chavis wasn’t on the floor. Inside, Missouri got little production from its forwards and paid all season on the defensive end for its lack of size in the paint, finishing in the bottom half of the SEC in rebounding and blocks. In that respect, the Tigers may have missed forward Cierra Porter as much as they did Cunningham.