Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Rockledge trounced Melbourne 40-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

- Cocoa destroyed Palm Bay 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

- Eau Gallie handled Bayside 34-6 and are now 2-0 on the season.

- McKinney lost to Marcus 27-10 this past week. They are now 1-1 on the season. According to his highlights, Jones had one sack and two tackles for loss in the game.

- Red Oak's homecoming game against Mansfield Timberview was cancelled due to COVID concerns and their upcoming game against Copperas Cove is also cancelled. The Hawks dropped their season opener 52-21 to Ennis last week.

The rest of the commits:

- With a 28-21 win over Liberty, Washington is now on a two-game winning streak. The Blue Jays are 5-1 on the season. Hoerstkamp had two catches for around 30 yards in the win.

- Jackson kept rolling to a 6-0 record on the season with a 59-21 win over Fox.

- Ben Davis was defeated by Carmel 31-9 and are now 2-5 on the season.

- Pike dropped to 3-4 on the season after a 57-14 loss to the No. 1 team in the Hoosier state, Center Grove. Montgomery tallied 9.5 tackles in the loss.

- McCallie improved to 4-1 on the season with a 33-14 win over Baylor. Harris scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the win.

- MUS had a bye week. They remain 1-2 on the season.

- Lutheran North opened their 2020 season with a 34-6 win over Parkway West on Saturday. Ford had five tackles and two tackles for loss in the win.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.