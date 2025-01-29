Mizzou receives donation for outdoor track & field and soccer stadium

The University of Missouri announced Wednesday it has received a philanthropic gift from longtime benefactor Audrey J. Walton to fund enhancements to the track & field and soccer stadium that already bears her name.

The donation is one of the 10 largest gifts in Mizzou Athletics history, but the true amount was not released by the university.

Walton’s latest contribution will provide a complete renovation of the outdoor track surface, enabling Mizzou Athletics to host outdoor track & field competitions, along with a new natural-grass soccer playing field.

“I’ve always believed in the power of college athletics to impact the next generation of Tigers - and I am especially proud to support programs that empower young women and men to compete and succeed,” Walton said. “Building championship prgorams in the Southeastern Conference starts with a, ‘Will to Win.’ I am honored to invest in that unwavering, ‘Will to Win,’ by supporting our track & field and women’s soccer programs so they can compete at the highest level in the SEC. I greatly look forward to seeing the project completed for the betterment of Mizzou Athletics.”

Further details about the project timeline will be announced at a later date. Waton’s gift is expected to complete the project in full.

The stadium opened in 1997 and hosted its first track & field meet on March 28, 1997, a high school meet featuring Rock Bridge, Hickman, Mexico and Fulton.

It’s first college meet was the next day when Missouri opened its outdoor season hosting CMSU, Florissant Valley, Lindenwood, Lincoln (Mo.), Maryville, Missouri Valley, Park University and Southwest Baptist.

“Mrs. Walton’s passion for Mizzou and her support of our student-athletes is truly remarkable,” Missouri Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “I am incredibly grateful for the 25-year relationship I’ve had with Mrs. Walton and her family. She is one of the most genuine and caring people I have ever known. Her generosity has already left an indelible mark on our programs and this git ensures that future generations of Tigers will benefit from first-class facilities that bear her name.”

After Walton’s initial $1-million donation helped build the stadium in 1996, another of her donations in 2006 resurfaced the existing track and added a state-of-the-art throwing field on the stadium’s north end. There was an additional resurfacing in 2013.

As Missouri joined the SEC, it hosted the 2013 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Walton Stadium from May 9-12.

“Audrey Walton’s commitment to Mizzou track & field has been transformational over the years,” Tiger track & field coach Brett Halter said. “Her belief in our student-athletes fuels their drive to achieve greatness, both on and off the track. We are deeply grateful for her vision and leadership.”

“Mrs. Walton’s support means so much to our team and the young women who represent Mizzou on the soccer field,” Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan said. “This investment in our facilities will greatly enhance our team’s home-field experience and will have a lasting impact on our program’s ability to copete in the SEC.”