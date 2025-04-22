Football standout Brock Olivo named to Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame

Olivo was inducted into the state’s athletics Hall in February and now will be enshrined by the school at which he starred in the 1990s and returned to as a special teams analyst.

Just a few months after joining the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Brock Olivo is heading into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame as well.

Olivo got to Columbia from St. Francis Borgia in 1994 and instantly jumped into a major role in the Tigers’ backfield, racking up 614 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards to go with six total touchdowns as a freshman. Those marks earned him 1994 Big Eight Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year.

As a sophomore, he took on an even bigger role, carrying the ball 232 times - third in the conference in the final year of the Big 8 - racking up 985 yards, while also catching 17 passes for 101 yards. His six touchdowns matched his freshman total, but came entirely on the ground his sophomore year on his way to Mizzou Offensive MVP and Don Faurot Most Inspirational Player awards, as well as earning an All-Big 8 Honorable Mention.

As a junior, his carry total dropped to 157, bringing down his rushing yards to 749 and five rushing touchdowns, but he became more of a receiving threat, catching 22 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, bringing him to 19 career scores.

Then as a senior, the running back and special teamer reached the end zone 12 more times, piling up 678 rushing yards and 11 ground scores to go with 96 receiving yards and another touchdown.

His 11 rushing touchdowns and 12 total scores both put him fifth in the Big 12. In his senior season, he helped lead the Tigers to the 1997 Holiday Bowl, Missouri’s first bowl appearance since 1983. He won the Mosi Tatupu National Special Teams Player of the Year that season, making him the first Tiger to ever win a national individual award.

He left Missouri with 3,026 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns, 63 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns, leading to totals of 3,469 yards and 31 scores from scrimmage.

Olivo left college as the Tigers’ all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards and his 188 points ranked him fourth on the career scoring list. He was the seventh player in school history to have his jersey retired.

Olivo went undrafter, but player four seasons for the Detroit Lions, mostly on special teams where he appeared in 44 career games. When his playing career ended, Olivo went oversees to begin his coaching career in Italy before returning to the States where he has coached at both the college and pro level before joining the Missouri staff as a special teams analyst in 2023.

