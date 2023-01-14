Missouri has received a commitment from Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson , a former four-star recruit from Sumrall (Miss.). The Rebel transfer announced his decision on Saturday morning during an official visit to Columbia.

Jackson is ranked as a four-star transfer and the No. 84 available overall transfer by Rivals.com .

Jackson spent three seasons with the Rebels and entered the transfer portal in early September after Ole Miss went wide receiver-heavy in the portal itself. The Rebels added Malik Heath, Jaylon Robinson, Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins as transfers this year.

Jackson has recorded 19 receptions for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns with 12 receptions, 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns coming in 2021.

He joins Theo Wease (Oklahoma) as wide receivers to transfer since the portal opened on Dec. 5.

Jackson will have two years of eligibility remaining in Columbia.

