Former Florida DB Trevez Johnson commits to Missouri

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
Sean Williams
Missouri added another transfer portal commitment on Sunday in Florida defensive back Tre'vez Johnson.

Throughout three seasons at Florida, Johnson appeared in 29 games while recording 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions, six passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.

His best season was in 2022, where Johnson appeared in 12 games, earning nine starts at their STAR position. He tallied 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

Johnson chose Missouri over the likes of Auburn and South Carolina. He took visits to all three schools.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was rated a 5.7, three-star prospect coming out of Bartam Trail (Fla.) in the 2020 recruiting class.

Johnson becomes the fourth transfer commitment for Missouri this offseason, joining Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease, Northwestern defensive end Austin Firestone, and Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson.

{{ article.author_name }}