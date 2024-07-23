Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. The SEC Preseason Poll was released on Friday.

Here's what the list was:

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Alabama

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Oklahoma

9. Texas A&M

10. Auburn

11. Kentucky

12. Florida

13. South Carolina

14. Arkansas

15. Mississippi State

16. Vanderbilt

Here's what my list was:

1. Georgia- Lost one game in three years and it was the SEC title game.

2. Texas- Was close to being in the national title game.

3. Alabama- This team could be No. 2 for me but I'll put them here just because it would be interesting if Texas is a top two team. Also, I'm not as low on Alabama as some people are.

4. Missouri- I think this is a 9-3 team at worse that will probably go 10-2 but I'm leaning towards them going 11-1.

5. Ole Miss- I think the Rebels and Mizzou are on the same level or close to it. Both of these teams feel like 10-2. Mizzou gets the edge because its two big games (Bama and Oklahoma) seem more winnable in my mind than Ole Miss beating LSU and o Georgia.

6. LSU- That defense was horrible last year and then it lost its three top offensive players to the NFL and its starting running back joined Ole Miss.

7. Tennessee- I'm sure it will have a good offense because it seems like it always does but I simply think they aren't better than the teams listed above.

8. Oklahoma- The talk of SEC Media Days about this team was how hard their schedule is (Texas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Bama, at LSU).

9. Texas A&M- It's the Los Angeles Chargers of the SEC. If you know you know.

10. Auburn- They will be alright. Seems like a middle-of-the-pack to the lower end of the SEC type of team.

11. South Carolina- I just haven't heard a lick about them.

12. Kentucky- Look at what I said for South Carolina.

13. Florida- same thing as Oklahoma as far as a hard schedule except Florida isn't as talented as Oklahoma so it's worse.

14. Arkansas- Make or break season and it looks like its going to break for Sam Pittman.

15. Mississippi State- First year under Jeff Lebby and it's Mississippi State.

16. Vanderbilt- I rather be nice. Vandy had the best food I had at any game all season last year.

Overall, the lists were pretty similar. But Vandy got a pair of first-place votes and South Carolina got one. Stuff like that will always bother me. Why do I need to care about the polls when anyone can vote in these things and make silly "predictions?" These polls are already meaningless but they become more meaningless when bottom-tier teams are predicted to win the conference.