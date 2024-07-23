Four Down Territory
Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.
1. The SEC Preseason Poll was released on Friday.
Here's what the list was:
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Ole Miss
5. LSU
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Oklahoma
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Kentucky
12. Florida
13. South Carolina
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi State
16. Vanderbilt
Here's what my list was:
1. Georgia- Lost one game in three years and it was the SEC title game.
2. Texas- Was close to being in the national title game.
3. Alabama- This team could be No. 2 for me but I'll put them here just because it would be interesting if Texas is a top two team. Also, I'm not as low on Alabama as some people are.
4. Missouri- I think this is a 9-3 team at worse that will probably go 10-2 but I'm leaning towards them going 11-1.
5. Ole Miss- I think the Rebels and Mizzou are on the same level or close to it. Both of these teams feel like 10-2. Mizzou gets the edge because its two big games (Bama and Oklahoma) seem more winnable in my mind than Ole Miss beating LSU and o Georgia.
6. LSU- That defense was horrible last year and then it lost its three top offensive players to the NFL and its starting running back joined Ole Miss.
7. Tennessee- I'm sure it will have a good offense because it seems like it always does but I simply think they aren't better than the teams listed above.
8. Oklahoma- The talk of SEC Media Days about this team was how hard their schedule is (Texas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Bama, at LSU).
9. Texas A&M- It's the Los Angeles Chargers of the SEC. If you know you know.
10. Auburn- They will be alright. Seems like a middle-of-the-pack to the lower end of the SEC type of team.
11. South Carolina- I just haven't heard a lick about them.
12. Kentucky- Look at what I said for South Carolina.
13. Florida- same thing as Oklahoma as far as a hard schedule except Florida isn't as talented as Oklahoma so it's worse.
14. Arkansas- Make or break season and it looks like its going to break for Sam Pittman.
15. Mississippi State- First year under Jeff Lebby and it's Mississippi State.
16. Vanderbilt- I rather be nice. Vandy had the best food I had at any game all season last year.
Overall, the lists were pretty similar. But Vandy got a pair of first-place votes and South Carolina got one. Stuff like that will always bother me. Why do I need to care about the polls when anyone can vote in these things and make silly "predictions?" These polls are already meaningless but they become more meaningless when bottom-tier teams are predicted to win the conference.
2. Here are the Mizzou players I voted for the All-SEC teams.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage