PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Four Down Territory

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Advertisement

1. What we've learned about each offensive position group during fall camp in three words or less.

Quarterback- It's settled.

Brady Cook is the starter and Drew Pyne is the backup. Nothing more really needs to be said.

Running back- Nate Noel wins.

Nate Noel flashed in spring ball and kept the momentum into fall camp. So much so, that the team is already load-managing him for their second scrimmage of camp that happened Saturday.

Marcus Carroll should still have a healthy role but on paper, it seemed like Carroll would slide into that starting spot when you look at his stats and similarities to Cody Schrader.

Wide receiver- Only one ball.

The wide receiver room has a good problem. Everyone looks good and has a viable argument for offensive snaps. From Luther Burden as WR1 to Daniel Blood and Joshua Manning at the bottom, all have looked good. Even the freshmen, Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison have looked good, but because of how deep the team is expect them to both redshirt unless one of them gets the starting punt returner job.

Tight end- They'll be fine.

Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris each missed multiple practices with minor injuries but head coach Eli Drinkwitz expects both back by the end of this week.

Offensive line- We knew this.

The coaching staff tried to tell us that there was an offensive line competition but we knew the starting spots for center to right tackle were filled already by Connor Tollison, Cam'Ron Johnson and Armand Membou.

The big competitions came at left tackle and left guard with players like Jayven Richardson challenging Marcus Bryant for the left tackle spot and players like Logan Reichert challenging Cayden Green for the left guard spot.

Bryant and Green have seemingly won the position battles as they were expected to. We knew this would be the outcome, and camp is just a formality, at least for these particular battles.

2. What we've learned about each defensive and special teams position group during fall camp in three words or less.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF FOUR DOWN TERRITORY

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLWRvd24tdGVycml0b3J5LTUzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvdXItZG93bi10ZXJyaXRvcnktNTMmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzExOSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=