Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. What we've learned about each offensive position group during fall camp in three words or less.

Quarterback- It's settled.

Brady Cook is the starter and Drew Pyne is the backup. Nothing more really needs to be said.

Running back- Nate Noel wins.

Nate Noel flashed in spring ball and kept the momentum into fall camp. So much so, that the team is already load-managing him for their second scrimmage of camp that happened Saturday.

Marcus Carroll should still have a healthy role but on paper, it seemed like Carroll would slide into that starting spot when you look at his stats and similarities to Cody Schrader.

Wide receiver- Only one ball.

The wide receiver room has a good problem. Everyone looks good and has a viable argument for offensive snaps. From Luther Burden as WR1 to Daniel Blood and Joshua Manning at the bottom, all have looked good. Even the freshmen, Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison have looked good, but because of how deep the team is expect them to both redshirt unless one of them gets the starting punt returner job.

Tight end- They'll be fine.

Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris each missed multiple practices with minor injuries but head coach Eli Drinkwitz expects both back by the end of this week.

Offensive line- We knew this.

The coaching staff tried to tell us that there was an offensive line competition but we knew the starting spots for center to right tackle were filled already by Connor Tollison, Cam'Ron Johnson and Armand Membou.

The big competitions came at left tackle and left guard with players like Jayven Richardson challenging Marcus Bryant for the left tackle spot and players like Logan Reichert challenging Cayden Green for the left guard spot.

Bryant and Green have seemingly won the position battles as they were expected to. We knew this would be the outcome, and camp is just a formality, at least for these particular battles.