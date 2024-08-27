Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. What to expect from this week's game.

Well, considering Eli Drinkwitz and Co. don't know what to expect from Murray State then it's anyone's guess as to what the Racers will do on Thursday night. Over 60 new players join the team with a brand new coaching staff.

However, even though Missouri is going into this game blind, it should fully dominate Murray State. The element of surprise is a thing but the problem is in a football game the element of surprise usually only works for the first possession or so. Unless you're the 2008 Miami Dolphins and you're introducing the Wildcat formation to the New England Patriots. That's a surprise that lasts all game.

The Racers will be able to plan a surprise for all three phases of the game, but again that won't last long, and if the surprises don't result in touchdowns and takeaways it'll be an even longer day for Murray State.

I expect the Tigers to take a drive on offense and defense to see what Murray State wants to do and then have a good idea of what the Racers want to do for a large part of the game. Maybe they still hold a couple of trick plays back for later in the game but it shouldn't take Mizzou too long to figure out what the Racers want to do.

Typically, when an SEC team faces an FCS team the latter is overmatched schematically and physically. For at least a quarter or so, Mizzou will unquestionably have just the athleticism advantage. (It probably still has an advantage schematically just not an unquestionable one.) By the second quarter, and definitely by the second half, Mizzou will have both advantages.

As far as what to expect on the field, this should be a game where the backups can get some run. I'm interested in seeing what camp standouts like Joshua Manning, Daniel Blood, Marquis Gracial, Nic DeLoach (who will likely see a good amount of action with the first team regardless of whether he starts or not), Trajen Greco, Caleb Flagg and more can do.

I don't know if Mizzou can cover the -47.5 spread but then again, I don't like any team with that spread. I don't care who it's against really. But Missouri should be sitting most of its starters by the fourth quarter.