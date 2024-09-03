Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. Tigers did what they needed to do and the depth is as advertised.

There was only so much to learn from a Murray State-Mizzou game. My most notable observation was that there were no true slip-ups. It wasn't like last year versus South Dakota and MTSU where you could tell the Tigers were holding back or trying to figure out who they were or what they wanted to put on film.

That wasn’t the case in Week 1.

Brady Cook didn't have his best game, but he still had an adequate showing by completing 19-of-30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. The third-year starting quarterback helped lead the team to four scoring drives (three touchdowns) in his two and a half quarters of action. He did leave some points on the board with some overthrown passes but he has one more week to work on that before Mizzou hosts Boston College in Week 3.

His backup Drew Pyne went 10-of-11 for 82 yards and led three scoring drives (one touchdown). Running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll showed they will be a formidable duo out of the backfield to replace Cody Schrader.

The wide receiver group looked good and even though it was Murray State, it's a good sign that a player like Daniel Bood led the team in receptions and receiving yards. How often will the sixth or seventh receiver lead the team in receiving this year? Probably not many more times but it lets you know that the team has actual depth.

On defense, it was even better. The team held the Racers to 85 total yards and no points. I couldn't tell the difference between a first-string defender and a second-team defender.

Starting WILL linebacker Triston Newson had five tackles and a tackle for loss and starting MIKE linebacker Chuck Hicks had two tackles.

Backup MIKE Corey Flagg also had five tackles and a tackle for loss while backup WILL Khalil Jacobs had two tackles and a tackle for loss and Chuck Hicks had two tackles.

Do you see how the production of the linebackers didn't drop off? That's how it felt at every position. The Racers didn't prove to be the most formidable opponent but at least the Racers didn't show signs of life once platoon swaps were made.

During fall camp, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said something along the lines of having a real two-deep that he’s happy about, and I see why. It’s only the first week, but could this team be better than last year’s Cotton Bowl team that had six NFL draftees?