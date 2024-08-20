PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Four Down Territory: Superlative Edition

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. To start the preseason superlatives, the most improved players of the 2024 season will be cornerback Nic Deloach and wide receiver Joshua Manning.

This feels like completing the third level of a video game. The offseason, particularly from the end of spring ball to right before SEC Media Days, is the first level. The second level is SEC Media Days and now we're finally entering the fourth level, which is the start of the regular season. We won't get to the fifth level until Week 6 when Mizzou goes to Texas A&M.


The home game versus Vanderbilt is the start of league play, but honestly, most people have grouped Mizzou's first four games in the season into the same bucket.

So, back to fall camp. There have been some high risers, steady climbers and stuff in between. Let's see who fits in what category beginning with the high risers and my picks for the most improved players.

For defense, it has to be cornerback Nic DeLoach. In a year, he went from a freshman who was learning a new position and redshirting to possibly a starting cornerback on a top-11 team. The team brought in Toriano Pride to seemingly feel that CB2 role and he still might start the season, but the fact that he split first-team reps with DeLoach throughout camp says DeLoach at the very least, will have a heavy role in the defense.

On top of that, during his presser a week or so ago, DeLoach said that he enjoys guarding Daniel Blood because it's hard to do. Blood is a slot receiver. So, if DeLoach, at 6-foot and 175 pounds can play the slot and the boundary corner his role got that much bigger.

Pride played almost exclusively the boundary last year for Clemson. DeLoach has to be the highest riser because coming into camp it seemed like the CB3 job was Marcus Clarke's job and now DeLoach's floor is CB3.

Offensively, as the days went on in camp, it became evident that Joshua Manning had ascended the depth chart. How much he ascended is anyone's guess when he's in a receiver room that has its top seven players (including Manning) returning to the position. He likely won't be WR6 or lower and if he is, he will get more offensive snaps then what a WR6 may get on a different team.

Thirty-three offensive snaps were his total as a freshman. At the least, he doubles that. Every day it seemed like a new player or coach was talking about how well Manning was doing. During the team's second scrimmage, he had six receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

He's a solid route runner, has good hands and has been working on contested catches and jump balls. Know what that sounds like? Sounds like another Theo Wease type of player.

Wease came in and balled out as the No. 2 wide receiver last year so if Manning is in that mold, the Tigers have a good thing going with Manning.

2. I believe safety Marvin Burks will most likely be the Breakout Player of the Year while left tackle Marcus Bryant and Cayden Green will most likely be Newcomers of the Year.

