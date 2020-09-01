PowerMizzou - Four football game times announced

Four football game times announced
The SEC has revealed the kickoff times and television networks for four of Missouri's football games during the 2020 season, including the Tigers' season-opener against Alabama on Sept. 26. That game will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The following week, Missouri will travel to Tennessee, where the game will kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. Missouri will play at LSU in Week Three, but the time and TV network is not yet known.
On Oct. 17, Missouri will host Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. That game has been tabbed as the university's annual Homecoming game. On Oct. 31, Missouri will host Kentucky at 11 a.m. That game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Missouri is playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletic department recently announced that it will allow 25 percent capacity crowds for home games at Faurot Field. The department is currently in the process of allocating tickets based on donor level.
The team's 2020 schedule can be viewed in its entirety below.
Sept. 26: vs. Alabama, 6:00 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 3: at Tennessee, 11:00 a.m., SECN
Oct. 10: at LSU, TBD
Oct. 17: vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SECN
Oct. 24: at Florida, TBD
Oct. 31: vs. Kentucky, 11:00 a.m., SECN
Nov. 7: BYE
Nov. 14: vs. Georgia, TBD
Nov. 21: at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 28: vs. Arkansas, TBD
Dec. 5: at Mississippi State, TBD