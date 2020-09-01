PowerMizzou - Four football game times announced

The SEC has revealed the kickoff times and television networks for four of Missouri's football games during the 2020 season, including the Tigers' season-opener against Alabama on Sept. 26. That game will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The following week, Missouri will travel to Tennessee, where the game will kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. Missouri will play at LSU in Week Three, but the time and TV network is not yet known.

On Oct. 17, Missouri will host Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. That game has been tabbed as the university's annual Homecoming game. On Oct. 31, Missouri will host Kentucky at 11 a.m. That game will be broadcast on SEC Network.