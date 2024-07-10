"It’s close to home, I got a good connection with coach Drink, (cornerbacks) coach ( Al) Pogue , and coach (Corey) Batoon , he’s a good coach," Bass said. "I watched film during my official visit. He seems like he develops guys and guys are having fun and tuning in to what he’s teaching."

The Top100 prospect has been on Mizzou's campus numerous times previously with his official visit the weekend of June 21st sealing the deal for the four-star talent.

Missouri has landed another top priority target in their 2025 class with East St. Louis (Ill.) defensive back Charles Bass .

Missouri beat out the likes of Illinois and Arkansas for Bass, two other programs he took summer officials with. He also included Kansas State among his top schools. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect also had other notable offers from LSU, Auburn, Nebraska, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and others.

"It was a crazy process, a long process," he said. "I’m glad to finally pick a school and finish out my senior year with that stress off my shoulders."

It's not yet completely clear where Bass will play for the Tigers...which is actually one of the things the Missouri staff most likes about him.

"They like my versatility," he said. "Right now they’ve got me as a STAR, a nickel, but they said I’ll have a chance to play all five defensive back positions."

Bass becomes the 17th overall commitment for Missouri in their 2025 class and third pledge in the secondary, joining safety Dyllon Williams of Demopolis (Ala.) and cornerback Mark Manfred of Sprayberry (Ga.).

The East St. Louis (Ill.) product becomes the seventh Missouri commitment ranked within the Rivals250 and the fifth ranked within the Top100, joining Matt Zollers, Donovan Olugbode, Jayvan Boggs, and Lamont Rogers. He is also the Tigers' ninth four-star in this class and boosts the Tigers to a No. 11 national ranking.

Bass said he plans to graduate early from East St. Louis and enroll at Missouri mid-year.