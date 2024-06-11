Missouri lands commitment from three-star safety Dyllon Williams
Missouri has landed its latest commitment from Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams. The pledge comes on the heels of his official visit with the Tigers back on the weekend of May 31st.
The three-star prospect chose Mizzou over the likes of Cincinnati, where he officially visited this past weekend, along with other notable offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Williams was slated to visit both Starkville and Lexington in June prior to his commitment.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent originally visited Missouri back in March for a spring practice after receiving an offer from the Tigers back on January 30th.
"I like the family environment there," Williams told PowerMizzou.com after his spring visit. "They offer my major so that's a plus for me. My family felt welcomed from the time we arrived and left. Also, I have a former teammate there (Curtis Peagler)and it was great to be able to see a familiar face."
Throughout his recruitment, Williams has communicated the most with defensive coordinator/safeties coach Corey Batoon and director of recruiting communications and strategy Maurey Bland.
"They were welcoming and made it be like I’ve been there before," Williams notes. "They like how physical I am and my ability to spread the field."
During his junior season, the Alabama native tallied 41 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions.
With Williams in the fold, Missouri now has nine total commitments in its 2025 recruiting class; he becomes the first pledge in the secondary.
========
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage