Missouri has landed its latest commitment from Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams. The pledge comes on the heels of his official visit with the Tigers back on the weekend of May 31st. The three-star prospect chose Mizzou over the likes of Cincinnati, where he officially visited this past weekend, along with other notable offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. Williams was slated to visit both Starkville and Lexington in June prior to his commitment.

Dyllon Williams on his Missouri official

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent originally visited Missouri back in March for a spring practice after receiving an offer from the Tigers back on January 30th. "I like the family environment there," Williams told PowerMizzou.com after his spring visit. "They offer my major so that's a plus for me. My family felt welcomed from the time we arrived and left. Also, I have a former teammate there (Curtis Peagler)and it was great to be able to see a familiar face." Throughout his recruitment, Williams has communicated the most with defensive coordinator/safeties coach Corey Batoon and director of recruiting communications and strategy Maurey Bland.