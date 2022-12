After being committed to Ole Miss since October 21st, four-star safety Marvin Burks had a change of heart and is now part of Missouri's 2023 recruiting class, announcing his decision on Sunday.

The Tigers hosted Burks on campus for an official visit back in June. Texas A&M and Ole Miss also hosted Burks for June officials before he gave his verbal pledge to Ole Miss.

While he was committed to the Rebels, the Cardinal Ritter product had been Missouri's campus for a couple of game day visits, leading to speculation that he could potentially flips his pledge.

Today, the Tigers got one of their main secondary targets in their class.

With Burks in the fold, Missouri now has 16 commitments in their 2023 class. He also becomes the fourth defensive back to join the class along with Nicholas DeLoach, Phillip Roche, and Shamar McNeil.