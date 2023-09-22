Head coach Dennis Gates just picked up his fourth and highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2024 as Annor Boateng announced his commitment to Missouri on Friday.

“Coach Gates wants to develop a relationship outside of basketball,” the 6-foot-5 guard told PowerMizzou.com in July. “Like, even when I first started talking to him, he didn't really mention basketball. He mentioned me as a person. Like, who am I outside of basketball? Because that's really what it winds down to. So just how he communicates, how he talks and just how I can relate with him outside of basketball is a big thing that's really eye-catching to me.”

The Little Rock, Ark. native chose the Tigers from a group of top-eight teams that included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Ohio State and Virginia Tech. Boateng initially took an unofficial visit to Mizzou in December and returned to Columbia, Mo., in August for an official visit.

The four-star prospect kept busy in the months in between, helping Little Rock Central High School finish the seasons with a 24-7 record and help the Tigers reach the playoff, playing on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, as well as the Adidas 3SSB circuit and competing in both the Adidas EuroCamp and NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Boateng is ranked No. 23 in his class by Rivals.com and joins a Missouri group that was ranked ninth in the country before his commitment, featuring No. 54 Marcus Allen, No. 85 Peyton Marshall and No. 116 Antonio “T.O.” Barrett.

He is the Tigers' highest-rated commitment since the 2017 class that included Michael Porter Jr. Missouri is also hosting the nation's No. 13 player in 2024, Jayden Quaintance, on an official visit right now. Quaintance arrived in Columbia on Thursday.

PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Boateng for more on his decision.