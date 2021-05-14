Four-star Marquis Gracial will stay home, commits to Mizzou

Marquis Gracial committed to Missouri on Friday

Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial reeled in two dozen offers from some of the top football-playing universities in the country, but when it came down to select one the St. Charles, Mo., prospect decided the best was in his backyard. “I am going to stay home, commit to Mizzou,” Gracial announced. “I just had the best relationship with the coaches. The d-line coach (Jethro Franklin) has been in the NFL, has great NFL experience. The strength coach came from Auburn so I know he’s going to be a really good guy. But, it really just came down to the relationships and the culture.”