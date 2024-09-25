Four-star OL Noah Best returns to Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Midlothian (Tex.) offensive guard Noah Best camped at Missouri during the summer, picking up an offer in the process.This past weekend, the four-star talent returned to Columbia to watch the Tigers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news