Four-star RB Jamarion Morrow commits to Missouri
Missouri added a big offensive weapon to their 2025 class on Friday with the commitment of Rivals250 running back Jamarion Morrow.
The four-star product chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M, two programs he had taken official visits with the previous two weeks. Morrow also had offers from Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, and others on his resume.
Morrow's relationship with Missouri's coaching staff, particularly running backs coach Curtis Luper, proved to the key factor in his decision.
"I love the coaching and how their team is all together," Morrow said of Missouri back in April. "They have great chemistry and a lot of love inside their coaching room. I like everything that Coach (Curtis) Luper does. He calls me all the time. I have a great relationship with him and I feel like we've just been building it over the last few months and I really like the relationship with him, Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz, and everybody. I feel like we've got a great connection."
Morrow was at Missouri for one of their spring practices and got a good feel for how Coach Luper coaches and teaches his running backs.
"He wants a tough running back," Morrow stated. "I know there is a lot of new running backs in the room, but he wants them to assert their dominance in their game."
During his junior season, Morrow displayed his offensive versatility, tallying over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. He also recorded 24 tackles and four interceptions on defense as well.
"He always says that I'm a bit different than what they got now and that's what he likes the most," Morrow said of Luper. "He likes how I am off the field and I just love ball, that's what he likes about me."
With his commitment, Morrow becomes the tenth overall pledge in Missouri's 2025 recruiting class.
Morrow plans to return to Missouri the weekend of June 21st for his official visit with the Tigers.
