Missouri added a big offensive weapon to their 2025 class on Friday with the commitment of Rivals250 running back Jamarion Morrow.

The four-star product chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M, two programs he had taken official visits with the previous two weeks. Morrow also had offers from Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, and others on his resume.

Morrow's relationship with Missouri's coaching staff, particularly running backs coach Curtis Luper, proved to the key factor in his decision.

"I love the coaching and how their team is all together," Morrow said of Missouri back in April. "They have great chemistry and a lot of love inside their coaching room. I like everything that Coach (Curtis) Luper does. He calls me all the time. I have a great relationship with him and I feel like we've just been building it over the last few months and I really like the relationship with him, Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz, and everybody. I feel like we've got a great connection."