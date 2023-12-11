The awards for No. 9 Missouri are still coming in after the team's 10-2 regular season and Cotton Bowl berth. Four Tigers were named Associated Press All-Americans and three were named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Team.

Running back Cody Schrader spearheads the group with a first-team selection for the AP and a second-team selection for FWAA.

The 2023 Burlsworth Trophy winner was also named an All-SEC first-team selection and finished eighth in Heisman voting after leading the nation in rushing yards per game with 124.9. He was the SEC's leading rusher and finished as the nation's third-leading rusher with 1,499 yards to go with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Left tackle Javon Foster received a third-team selection from the AP and a second-team selection from FWAA for helping pave the way for Schrader's monstrous season.

According to PFF College, he was one of two offensive tackles in the FBS with a pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade north of 80 (minimum 100 snaps).

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine received a pair of second-team selections after recording 47 tackles, four interceptions (t-second in the SEC), 11 pass deflections (t-first in the SEC) and a forced fumble.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III was named an AP second-team selection after racking up 83 receptions, 1,197 yards (10th in the FBS) and eight touchdowns. Burden was the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Tigers since J'Mon Moore did it in 2017.