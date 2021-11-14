Frank and Blackwell lead Tigers to 2-0

Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank have been a dynamic duo ever since they both stepped foot on Norm Stewart Court for the first time in 2019.

Now, both juniors, nothing has changed. The pair combined for 40 of the Tigers’ 73 points — 20 each — in Missouri’s 73-49 win over Morgan State.

Blackwell picked up right where she left off on Thursday. The junior guard was a rebound away from a first-half double-double with 13 points and nine boards and didn’t miss from the field, making all six shots she attempted. She added seven points from the free throw line.

Frank was much more effective on offense than she was in the opener. She scored 12 points in the first half and went 5-6 from the field — against Murray State on Thursday, she scored 14 all game and was just 1-3 from beyond the arc.

Perhaps the biggest piece to Frank’s game is her defense in the paint. The 6-foot-1 forward has drawn multiple offensive fouls in each of the first two games. Her ability to create turnovers, especially charges, has sparked Missouri’s entire offense.

“A lot of times, defense does go under the radar, which is unfortunate,” head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We praise it all the time. I think that really reveals your character. There’s no glory involved in it. Frankie leads the team with this, but I think everybody has embraced opportunities to take chargers and make them momentum shifts for us.”

Frank has solidified herself as a big offensive threat, especially from beyond the arc, but her ability to draw charges is certainly not under the radar anymore.

“It’s just something I’ve always taken pride in,” Frank said. I’ve just always been willing to sacrifice and try to just get the team going in that aspect.”