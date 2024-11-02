Advertisement

Four-star Maxwell Hiller becomes latest Pennsylvania target for Mizzou

Four-star Maxwell Hiller becomes latest Pennsylvania target for Mizzou

Missouri assistant Jack Abercrombie offered Class of 2027 offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: Games 20-22

Season glance: Games 20-22

Let's move into the final third of the season with games 20-through-22.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Season glance: The women's games 19-21

Season glance: The women's games 19-21

Let’s keep the dive into the women's basketball schedule going with matchups against Florida, Oklahoma and Auburn.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou offers rising Class of 2026 DE Dre Quinn

Mizzou offers rising Class of 2026 DE Dre Quinn

Missouri offered Class of 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn on Wednesday.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Fresh Faces: Tony Perkins

Fresh Faces: Tony Perkins

Let’s continue meeting the fresh faces around Mizzou. Say hello to Tony Perkins.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Nov 2, 2024
Fresh Faces: De'Myla Brown
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
@kyle_mcareavy
