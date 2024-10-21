Fresh faces: Mark Mitchell

in other news
The Friday File - October 18
In the Friday File, the MizzouToday staff opens up their notebooks before the weekend talking injuries, hoops and visits
Season glance: The women's games 11-15
Let's finish up the non-conference portion of the women's schedule with games 11-through-15.
The deep dive: Week 8 in the trenches
Last deep dive of the week. Let’s look at the big guys up front on both sides.
The deep dive: Week 8 receivers and pass coverages
We've only got a couple more chances to preview matchups against Auburn. Take a look at the receivers and pass defenses.
Former Purdue commit Lebron Hill schedules visit to Mizzou
Since Lebron Hill decommitted from Purdue, Missouri has been involved in the recruitment of the three-star wideout.
