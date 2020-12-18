PowerMizzou - Freshman corners to take center stage against Mississippi State

When Missouri takes the field against Mississippi State in its final game of the regular season on Saturday, the Tiger defense will know what to expect. It will be up, in part, to a pair of true freshmen to stop it. Like any Mike Leach-coached team, Mississippi State throws the ball more and runs it less than any other squad in the country. The Bulldogs average 54.3 passing attempts per game compared to just 16.2 runs. Their rushing average of 23.3 yards per game is on pace to be the lowest by an FBS team since at least 2008. While that may not be a bad thing for a Missouri defense that has been gashed on the ground the past two games — head coach Eli Drinkwitz even said this week that it’s probably good Mississippi State won’t run the ball because the Tigers are so thin along the defensive line — the matchup will thrust the Tigers’ depleted secondary under the microscope. In particular, the true freshman duo of Jaylon Carlies and Ennis Rakestraw will be tested. With junior Jarvis Ware and redshirt freshman Ishmael Burdine out, both will not only start at cornerback, but play virtually every snap. Drinkwitz is confident the duo can answer the challenge. “Those guys have proven to be able to handle it,” he said. “Have they got beat? Absolutely. But have they held their own, too, in a lot of situations? You bet. And so incredibly thankful that those guys are here, and they've shown up big when we needed them.”

True freshman Ennis Rakestraw has started every game at cornerback for Missouri this season. (Jeff Blake/USA Today)

Rakestraw and Carlies have taken different paths to their starting spots. By now, Tiger fans have gotten to know Rakestraw. He arrived at Missouri as one of the most hyped high school prospects in recent memory thanks to Eli Drinkwitz’s viral celebration when he picked the Tigers over Alabama and Texas on National Signing Day. Almost immediately, he started living up to the fanfare, generating positive buzz in fall camp. He beat out senior Adam Sparks for a starting spot in fall camp and has started all nine games this season. Carlies, on the other hand, flew under the radar, which is fitting of his matter-of-fact personality. His position coach at West Orange high school, Joe Light, called him “a man of few words.” Carlies had hardly played his college position prior to arriving on campus. Instead, he starred at wide receiver. In one game last season, he set a school record for most receiving yards in a single game with 241. “Honestly he was one of the best all-around receivers that I’ve ever had,” Light said. “And that’s coming from, I’ve had some Division I kids at Kentucky, Duke. … He could block his butt off, he’s very physical, he has great hands.” Fortunate timing allowed Carlies to catch the eye of Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. During Carlies’ senior season, his West Orange team would have periods of practice where everyone went through defensive drills, regardless of whether they played mostly offense, and then other segments where everyone worked at an offensive position. While observing a practice, Walters saw Carlies practicing at defensive back. At that point, Carlies hadn’t played in a game on defense except in extreme situations, such as when an opponent might attempt a Hail Mary. But Missouri didn’t have any spots left at receiver, and Walters believed Carlies’ length and athleticism could translate to the other side of the ball. So he offered Carlies a scholarship to play defensive back. Every other college that offered Carlies except one, Purdue, had done so assuming he would play wideout, including his self-described dream school, Miami. But Carlies visited Missouri with high school teammate Tyler Jones in October of last year and fell in love with the campus. Both players wound up committing to the Tigers. “They had me at receiver,” Carlies said of Miami, “and that was always my favorite school growing up, but I went to Miami on like an unofficial, seeing the school, things like that, and it just didn’t feel as home as I thought it would, and I felt Missouri was more comfortable for me, so I was more comfortable coming to play DB.” Given the choice, most high school kids would likely choose to play a position that gives them a chance to touch the football over defense. Light said the fact that Carlies prioritized which program fit him the best over which position he would play speaks to his mature personality. “That’s JC,” he said. “JC is not like your get-me-the-ball, I-need-attention wide receiver. JC is the ultimate team player.” Once football activities began, Rakestraw went to work trying to earn a starting job. Carlies simply sought to find a position. The Missouri coaches initially gave him reps at both cornerback and safety before deciding corner would be the better fit. Walters said Carlies might actually have benefitted from his lack of experience at the position, as he didn’t have any bad habits that needed breaking and he soaked up the instruction of cornerbacks coach David Gibbs. “He has gotten better just from learning the technique of how to play the position,” Walters said on Dec. 9. “... Being able to mold a guy who doesn’t have bad habits and really be able to give him your influence as a coach, it’s definitely paid off for JC, and you’re kind of seeing the fruits of his labor and the fruits of him paying attention to detail.” Light isn’t surprised Carlies was able to pick up the new position so quickly. For one, he said Carlies has always had a high football IQ, understanding how to set defensive backs up on the outside before breaking a route toward the middle of the field, for instance. Now that he’s playing on the opposite side of the ball, that same knowledge comes in handy as receivers try to trick him. Light also said Carlies has always been studious in breaking down film, which has allowed him to improve his technique. “He’s very meticulous when it comes to watching film,” Light said. “I mean, he would put in hours and hours and hours of watching film. … I think that gave him a leg up, and Tyler a leg up, too, when we take it so serious at West Orange where they could probably come into a college film room and feel comfortable breaking down film.”

Jaylon Carlies, who will start at cornerback for Missouri this week, played wide receiver in high school. (Thomas Lightbody/TK Photography)