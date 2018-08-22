Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. This week, freshman linebacker Cameron Wilkins spoke to reporters. Here is what Wilkins had to say.

Question: What do you feel like has been the biggest adjustment since high school so far?

Cameron Wilkins: “Just learning the playbook. Everything’s basic, but it’s just new calls, new signals, so I gotta keep it tight.”

Q: How has having the group of other new freshmen at linebacker helped you adjust?

CW: “We all have different playing styles. Like as far the the mental aspect, Nick (Bolton), he’s very smart. He helps me out with the playbook. Chad (Bailey), he’s very physical, he teaches me how to be aggressive. Overall we’re just a great team and gotta be able to adjust to each other.”

Q: Have you been playing at any one position or moving around?

CW: “They tried us out at Mike and Will to see where they want us at, but eventually I’m probably going to end up playing Mike.”

Q: Has there been any upperclassman or returning player who has been particularly helpful to you so far?

CW: “There’s more than one. Terez Hall always helps not only me but Nick and all the other linebackers. He even helps Cale (Garrett). Cale helps me, we watch film every once in a while. Jamal (Brooks), he helps me every time I look confused on the field. So those are the people I go to on a regular basis.”

Q: Is there anything in particular that the coaches have asked you to improve during camp?

CW: “Right now he’s just saying get comfortable with the game. Get back into it. Playing fast, being comfortable in your position and with the team and whatnot.”

Q: What do you feel like are your best attributes or specific skillsets that you bring to the linebacker group?

CW: “Right now, it’s just I have football IQ. I just need to be physical. Like I’m a very physical person, I just need to be comfortable. That’s the only thing I’m working on right now, just being comfortable.”

Q: Is that something that comes with more time around the team?

CW: “As we do team bonding and stuff and I meet all my great teammates, I’ll be able to feel comfortable. I’m starting to get it now, but it’s still a process.”

Q: Obviously Missouri has the three returning starters at linebacker, but behind them not much experience. Is that something you see as an opportunity to get on the field this year?

CW: “Yeah, there’s always opportunity to get on the field, even with the starters. All I gotta do is play my best, and hopefully I’ll stand out.”