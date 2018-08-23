Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. Last week, freshman defensive back Chris Mills was made available for the first time. Here is what Mills had to say.

Question: We're through two weeks of camp. How has it lived up to your expectations?

Chris Mills: “It’s kind of what I expected. Football, it’s an extremely competitive sport. It’s a high level here, it’s college, and basically all these guys around me perform at a high level, so it just encourages me to up my game and always try to improve, listen to coach on what technique he wants form me and stuff.”

Q: What has been the biggest difference between high school and this so far?

CM: “The intensity of it, and the pace. Everything’s at a fast pace, and you gotta learn right off the bat. Like, if you can't learn, you can't play.”

Q: Have you been playing more at corner or safety?

CM: “Corner.”

Q: Is that what you mainly played in high school?

CM: “Yes.”

Q: How has having the two other true freshmen in the secondary helped you?

CM: “It’s a good experience, honestly. We’re all close and all, but everybody just competes every day, we’re just competing against each other, so it just makes it more fun.”

Q: Have there been any returners or older guys who have been particularly helpful to you?

CM: “DeMarkus Acy for one. Cam Hilton. Adam Sparks. Although he’s a newer guy, he’s still trying to look after me and stuff.”

Q: What do they do that’s been helpful?

CM: “They're always on me. Like making sure I’m always running off the field, always improving my technique, not being lazy.”

Q: Do you feel like you’ve improved any specific thing since you’ve gotten here?

CM: “Press technique, for one. And then ball skills.”

Q: What’s your outlook for this season?

CM: “My goal is to play. I’m just going to let God take over everything. I’m going to sit, I’m going to practice and I’m going to take in all that knowledge and everything, and I’m just going to use that knowledge to get me as far as I can.”