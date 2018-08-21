How has the summer and the adjustment to fall camp been going?

"Everything's coming together. I'm starting to get used to the tempo and everything. Everything's coming together so far."

As far as on the field, what's the biggest difference between high school football and being out here?

"Technique. The technique's got to fall in. In high school, you're just stronger than everybody and everything. Now, it blends in. It's the technique."

I know there is a lot of talk about playing time being available at defensive end. How big a factor was that when you chose Mizzou?

"I looked at it and I was like, 'Oh, that's a big thing,' but I also want to work for it. I love to work for things. I just want to learn and apply."

Have you and Daniel Parker Jr. and Jatorian Hansford gotten pretty close over the last few months?

"Yeah, pretty close. We share dorms. We're pretty close."