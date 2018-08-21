Freshman Q&A: Trajan Jeffcoat
Throughout fall camp, we've been talking with as many members of Mizzou's 2018 recruiting class as we can. Here's our Q&A with South Carolina defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat.
How has the summer and the adjustment to fall camp been going?
"Everything's coming together. I'm starting to get used to the tempo and everything. Everything's coming together so far."
As far as on the field, what's the biggest difference between high school football and being out here?
"Technique. The technique's got to fall in. In high school, you're just stronger than everybody and everything. Now, it blends in. It's the technique."
I know there is a lot of talk about playing time being available at defensive end. How big a factor was that when you chose Mizzou?
"I looked at it and I was like, 'Oh, that's a big thing,' but I also want to work for it. I love to work for things. I just want to learn and apply."
Have you and Daniel Parker Jr. and Jatorian Hansford gotten pretty close over the last few months?
"Yeah, pretty close. We share dorms. We're pretty close."
What about working with coach (Brick) Haley every day?
"Coach Haley's awesome. Awesome coach. He teaches me technique. He teaches me things that I never knew were possible for the position. I love coach Brick."
Have they talked to any of you guys about the possibility of getting on the field this year?
"Not really. Most likely all three of us are most likely going to play."
How excited are you guys with the new redshirt rule where you can play a few games but not burn that redshirt?
"We're excited, but two of my roommates and me and staying humble and just going through the process."
Which of the older guys has really helped you along and helped you learn?
"Really every one. All the older guys have helped me. They help me with technique and things like that. They help me like a big brother would."
You've got a little bit of the same build as Tre Williams. Do you see yourself as a similar player to him?
"I define myself as a single person. I just learn from everybody else. They tell me and I apply it to my game."
Your recruiting process was kept pretty quiet. Why do you think maybe more schools didn't notice you?
"I kept it real quiet because it was a lot going on, honestly. I didn't want other colleges to hop on because I committed to Mizzou and I made it public, you know what I'm saying? If I made it public, then they would have 'Oh, I want him now.' But I kept it quiet like, 'Oh, I got them.'"
How long were you committed to Missouri before you told people?
"I was committed to Missouri for, I think, three or four months."
Did you get a lot of other calls during that time?
"I just ignored them. There were coaches coming from different schools to my school to meet with my coach. I would meet with them and I just told them Missouri is my front."
Are you already lining up tickets for that trip back to South Carolina?
"Yes, sir. Looking forward to that one. Yes, sir."