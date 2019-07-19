After the week-long stream of SEC Media Days, the league announced the results of the polls conducted by the media present in Hoover. Missouri was picked to finish third in the SEC East, behind Georgia and Florida. Alabama was picked to win the West and beat the Bulldogs in the league title game.

SEC East preseason poll Team Points First Place Votes Georgia 1789 233 Florida 1499 21 Missouri 1149 3 South Carolina 883 1 Tennessee 804 1 Kentucky 798 1 Vanderbilt 358 0

SEC West Preseason Poll Team Points First Place Votes Alabama 1813 253 LSU 1493 5 Texas A&M 1268 0 Auburn 1090 1 Mississippi State 769 1 Ole Miss 504 0 Arkansas 343 0

The league also released three teams worth of all-conference honors. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was the only Mizzou player selected to the first-team. Offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett made the second team. Defensive back DeMarkus Acy and running back Larry Rountree III were third-teamers. You can see the entire all-conference list here. Missouri also released its pre-season camp schedule. The Tigers will have their first practice on the morning of August 2nd. Here is the entire schedule.

Mizzou also paraded out its returning basketball players on Friday morning. We'll have more with the familiar faces later today, but we asked a handful of them about the new faces on campus. Mizzou brought in freshmen Mario McKinney, Tray Jackson and Kobe Brown plus junior college big man Axel Okongo. Here's what some of the veterans had to say about the rookies. Xavier Pinson: "The freshmen came in right away and got it in the weight room and on the court, faster than what we were as freshmen last year. I really looked up to that. We all have bonded real good." Mitchell Smith: "Mario, he's one of the quickest people I've ever seen. When he comes off the ball screen, he can stop on a dime. Then with Tray, just crazy athleticism. He can jump out of the gym, he can board the ball, he can shoot the ball too. Kobe's just really smooth with his game. He's a bigger guy, a little combo, he can shoot the ball, he can take it to the hoop. Those guys are showing us a lot of things I didn't know they had." Torrence Watson: "I think these guys have good potential of being good potential of being really good freshmen right away. Kobe, he's a four-guard that can step out on the perimeter and move. Tray, same thing as well with crazy athleticism. Then we've all seen the highlights of Rio. Man, that guy's crazy. He can definitely do some things that are jaw-dropping." Mark Smith: "They all are good at one thing. They really talented guys, they really have a lot of potential. Tray's very crafty. He can basically do everything, Kobe is basically a point guard and Rio is very athletic. It's fun to play with them. They definitely have an impact in practice." Mitchell Smith: "Coach kind of threw it to us, he came to the gym, we thought he was just going to watch us work out, but coach threw him in there and he started working out with us. Axel's one of those guys he just runs all day. I never really saw him get tired. He was talking, it's like he was a part of the team already. I love the energy that he brought and now that he joined the team, I can't wait to get working with him."

Wayne and Susan Kreklow discussed their retirement on Friday morning. (Gabe DeArmond)

KREKLOWS STEP ASIDE