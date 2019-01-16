The bad news for the Tigers was that fouls were clearly still on Tilmon’s mind, and his presence on the floor didn’t keep Missouri from being dominated around the basket. Alabama outscored the Tigers by 10 points, 40-30, in the paint — and won the game by 10 points. It’s the fourth straight game Missouri has allowed more than 30 points in the paint, and the third straight in which it has been outscored there. Alabama led for more than 35 minutes and eventually beat Missouri 70-60, dropping the Tigers to 0-3 in SEC play.

The good news for Missouri during its loss to Alabama Wednesday night was that sophomore center Jeremiah Tilmon didn’t foul out. Tilmon had recorded five fouls in each of the team’s past three games, averaging just over a foul per three minutes he was on the court in that span. Against the Crimson Tide, Tilmon picked up two fouls in the first eight minutes but finished with just three.

Tilmon’s recent foul trouble had been the main storyline surrounding Missouri since the calendar flipped to 2019, and early in the first half Wednesday, it appeared Tilmon was destined for another short outing. He picked up his second foul when he got called for a reach roughly 18 feet away from the basket with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. That sent him to the bench, but head coach Cuonzo Martin deviated from his usual strategy of keeping a player with two fouls off the court until the second half. Tilmon played three more minutes in the half, and he ended up playing 27 in the game, more than he logged in the past two games combined.

“I just told our staff, it doesn’t do us any good him sitting on the bench,” Martin said of Tilmon. “He has to learn. He has to go through it.”

Tilmon eventually found his offensive game in the second half. He finished with eight points and seven rebounds. But on the defensive end, he appeared passive, and Martin said that resulted from a fear of fouling. At one point, Martin said, Tilmon even asked to come off the floor because he felt he wasn’t playing well.

“I just said, ‘No, you gotta stay out there and go through it and help your team find a way to win the game,’” Martin said. “Now he has to get to a point where that’s not in the back of his mind, and he’s a part of the game and impacting the game and not playing a game where I don’t want to make a mistake. .... I think he has to let loose.”

Alabama took advantage of Tilmon’s passive defensive play and the lack of depth around him by pounding the offensive glass and continually driving the ball to the basket. Martin said Missouri needed to do a better job keeping the Crimson Tide guards from penetrating as well as improve its defensive rebounding.

“Their guards are big and physical, especially (Dazon) Ingram, he gets downhill and he makes plays,” Martin said. “And then they got putbacks. … They got a couple key putbacks that just kind of changed the game for them.”

On the other end of the floor, Missouri continued its season-long trend of struggling to score from two-point range, especially in the first half. The Tigers made just four of 21 two-points shots during the first 20 minutes, and they also didn’t attempt a free throw during the half. Six made three pointers helped keep the score close, but Martin said he made a point of asking his guards to attack more frequently at halftime.

“I think at a certain point in the game, I don’t think we shot a free throw, coach was like, ‘let’s get to the line,’” said sophomore guard Mark Smith, who finished with 13 points.

Missouri ended up scoring half of its points in the paint, which isn’t bad, but considering Alabama gave up 48 points in the paint to its last opponent, Texas A&M, the Tigers likely entered the contest thinking they could get more scoring down low. Johnson said the Crimson Tide made a point of denying Missouri’s guards driving opportunities — Alabama guarded point guard Jordan Geist with 6-foot-7 Herbert Jones all game, and it worked, as Geist didn’t score in the first half — but Martin came away wanting more from his post players.

“I just think it’s the comfort of our big guys at the rim, getting offensive rebounds, but also the one-on-one play in the post with our big guys,” Martin said. “Jeremiah’s the only big that really kind of sees a double. The other guys just have to be comfortable around the rim.”

A lack of interior depth has hurt Missouri all season. Tilmon’s foul troubles have made matters worse, and Wednesday showed that, even on a night when he didn’t foul out, the fear of fouling impacted his and the Tigers’ performance. As the past three games have illustrated, the Tigers simply don’t have the firepower to overcome being outscored in the paint.

“Our margin for error is so slim," Martin said, "we have to be sound in a lot of areas.”